Tony Hawk says his ‘Jackass’ cameos qualify him to present at the Oscars

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is one of several seemingly random presenters at the Oscars this year — but the way he sees it, he’s the right guy for the gig.

When some critics expressed confusion that Hawk, along with stars as disparate as DJ Khaled and fellow athlete Shaun White, would appear at the ceremony honoring the best in film, Hawk noted that he’s got a few film credits to his name.

“If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” he tweeted this week ahead of Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

To the legendary skater’s credit, the “Jackass” films are widely beloved (with the most recent outing earning an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes), though most of the movies in which Hawk appeared were critical failures. He’s had better luck on screen at his various appearances at the X Games and in his eponymous video game franchise.

Critics say that the Oscars producers’ decision to tap Hawk and other celebrities who aren’t known for their film work is an attempt to court viewers to ABC’s telecast, which hit record-low ratings last year for its scaled-back ceremony,

Rounding out the varied lineup of Oscars presenters are Lady Gaga, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock and surfer Kelly Slater, among others, while Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes share hosting duties.

Fans of Hawk shouldn’t hold their breath for the skater to arrive onstage on wheels — he broke his leg earlier this month, though he recently reshared footage showing him back on a skateboard.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.