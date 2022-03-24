10-year-old girl made honorary deputy for bravery during car theft

By Jack Lowenstein

Click here for updates on this story

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A 10-year-old girl was honored Wednesday by Adams County Sheriff’s Office for protecting her younger siblings after a thief took their parents’ car with the kids inside.

“I’m going to swear you in as one of our junior deputies if you’re OK with that? said Adams County Sheriff Richard Reigenborn to Neisha, as he honored her in front of her family.

The sheriff’s office made Neisha an honorary deputy for her bravery and quick thinking. Earlier in March, she was watching her 7 and 3-year-old siblings inside the family car, while their parents were walking out of a laundromat.

During the few moments they were alone, a thief jumped in car and took off. When he saw the kids were inside, he dropped them off a few blocks away in a dark neighborhood.

“I told them to get out as fast as they can because I didn’t want them to get hurt at all,” Neisha said.

Neisha kept her siblings calm and walked with them to a nearby school where she found help

Deputies say Neisha was able to describe the suspect to a “T.” They’re hoping it will help them catch the car thief.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.