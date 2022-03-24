AP Exclusive: Max Verstappen talks F1 battle with Leclerc

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One champion Max Verstappen says he has a good relationship with Charles Leclerc and expects a clean title fight against the Ferrari driver this season. Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain last weekend while Verstappen retired with three laps remaining because of a fuel pump issue. Next up is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday and Verstappen says Ferrari should be in the mix for wins all season. He and Leclerc have raced each other since they were 12 and although they have had on-track incidents in the past, Verstappen said there are no issues between the rivals.