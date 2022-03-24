Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint reunites with owners

By Elaine Emerson

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.

The couple said they were in a Target parking lot on Spring Mountain and Rainbow when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.

The victims said the suspect pulled out a gun and fled the scene.

LVMPD couldn’t release many details Thursday but told FOX5 that they found a car matching the description of the vehicle the couple provided sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.