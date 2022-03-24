Supreme Court says Texas death row inmate can have spiritual adviser ‘lay hands’ on him and pray aloud

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a Texas death row inmate could have his spiritual adviser pray aloud and “lay hands” on him during the execution, establishing new guidelines that will govern similar requests in other prisons across the country.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 8-1 decision. Justice Clarence Thomas filed a dissent.

The dispute is the latest case the court has reviewed that asking it to balance an inmate’s request for a religious accommodation at execution and a state’s wish to respect security and safety concerns in the chamber.

The case arose after the court in September agreed to block the execution of John Henry Ramirez while the justices considered his requests concerning his pastor. The current policy in Texas is to allow a pastor in the chamber, but the pastor cannot speak up or physically touch the inmate.

Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him 29 times in a convenience store parking lot. He also robbed a second victim at knifepoint and fled to Mexico, evading arrest for three and a half years, according to the Texas attorney general’s office.

The ruling does not change Ramirez’ death sentence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

