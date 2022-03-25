Court documents: Jail inmate dies after taking drugs supplied by fellow inmate

By Shelby Montgomery

EL RENO, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A woman who was only spending a weekend in jail faces charges in the death of another inmate.

She could be looking at life behind bars.

The death happened at the Canadian County Jail on March 5. The inmate in question has been charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents say the woman was spending the weekend in jail when she snuck drugs inside. Detention officers found a plastic bag tucked into the cuff of her pants. In the bag was a bluish, powdery substance — a mix of Xanax, fentanyl and Roxicodone.

Court documents say Kristina Franz died after taking the drugs. The murder charge is punishable by death, life in prison or life without parole.

