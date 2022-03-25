Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, band says

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the legendary US rock band Foo Fighters, has died, the band said Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

On Friday, the band was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday, according to its website.

The band also announced Thursday that it would take the stage at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

