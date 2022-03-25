Police investigate dozens of car break-ins

By Jackson Kurtz

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — Overland Park police are investigating a series of dozens of car break-ins.

“This magnitude, the amount of cars getting hit, is uncommon,” said police Officer Cameron Wainscott, of the Overland Park Police Department.

Police say more than 70 cars were broken into at apartments around 135th street — from Nall to Antioch.

Police believe it’s a group of people doing the break-ins.

“This is like a really good neighborhood, so very surprising,” said Tim Steinmeier, who lives at one of the apartment complexes.

Police say a few guns, small amounts of money and other items have been taken.

“Sometimes they just get comfortable with what they’re doing and willing to be bold enough to do that close to the station,” Wainscott said.

In Grandview, Missouri, police say about 40 cars have been broken into with people stealing things.

Both departments are working together as police say the break-ins could be connected.

“It kinda freaked me out, so I called my landlord to see if any garages were available,” Steinmeier said.

Police plan to swing by the complexes to check on things overnight.

“Some sort of surveillance in the area would make me feel better,” Steinmeier said.

Police are asking folks who park their car outside to take out any valuables they may have inside and park in a well-lit area if they can.

Overland Park police say a crime of this magnitude could result in a felony.

No arrests yet have been made.

