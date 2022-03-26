OASIS FIRE LEADS TO EVACUATION

Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire in the area of Highway 86 and Avenue 72 in Oasis.

Firefighters arrived on scene of approximately two - three acres of medium fuels burning at a moderate rate of spread.

The fire is now 40 acres and 10% contained, burning in heavy fuels at a moderate rate of spread.

Multiple ground resources are on scene and fire crews are making good progress.

Southbound lanes of Highway 86 have been shut down near the fire for equipment safety.

There is a soft road closure on Pierce Street between Avenue 70 to Avenue 72.

Authorities advising people to avoid the area.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Harrison Street and Avenue 70 in Thermal and an evacuation order has been issued for Pierce Street and Avenue 70 in Thermal.

A Care & Reception Center has been established at the Mecca Public Library, 91260 66th Avenue, Mecca, CA 92254