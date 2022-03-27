Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:21 PM

CTA worker charged in shooting man inside 95th Red Line station

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The CTA worker who shot a man inside the 95th Red Line station faces two felony charges.

Sylvester Adams, 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Adams was identified as the person who shot another man following a verbal and physical altercation inside the 95th Red Line station early Saturday morning.

Video from a bystander shows the victim shoving Adams to the ground before walking away down the stairs, that’s when he retrieved a handgun, walked towards the staircase, and fired 10 times – striking the victim three times in the lower abdomen, back, and lower left leg.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

In a statement, CTA confirmed that Adams worked as a customer assistant, and they are pursuing termination. It was also confirmed that he violated several other rules including the prohibition of possessing a firearm.

He is due in bond court on Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content