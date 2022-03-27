Dog recovers at animal rescue after being shot in the face

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An animal rescue center helped a dog recover in early March after being shot in the face.

Farrah, the dog, was found by Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue officials wandering around a rural county with no shelter and no animal control on March 7th.

Animal Rescue officials noticed that Farrah had a big chunk of her face missing, revealing the nerves of her teeth. At her rescue, the wound had healed in a makeshift manner.

Farrah was soon taken into surgery, and according to a Facebook post made by Proverbs, x-rays concluded that she had been shot in the face.

Officials added that the vet extracted some teeth, worked to move her gums down over her exposed canine, spayed her, and evaluated her hips, which were found to be arthritic.

“I want you to think of being shot in the face, having no one to help you, wandering aimlessly in pain and hunger and not understanding why this has happened to you,” Proverbs officials said in their Facebook post. “Think of lying down somewhere in agony trying to sleep and gather enough strength to get up and forage again the next day. Think of nerve pain shooting through your mouth.”

Despite her injuries, Proverbs said Farrah is a sweet dog who is still loving and still wags her tail when she gives kisses to the Animal Rescue staff.

