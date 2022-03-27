Humane society holds ‘kitten shower’ for anticipated neonatal kittens; link to donate here

By Web Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Just like mothers have showers before their babies arrive, the Blue Ridge Humane Society held a kitten shower Saturday, March 26, ahead of kitten season.

The drop-in event helps the shelter to prepare for the hundreds of neonatal kittens that will arrive at the shelter all year long.

The kittens that arrive typically go straight into foster care, so it takes a lot of supplies to get them ready for adoption.

“If it’s a neonatal kitten, they’re going to need a lot of care, so typically we are providing that care before they are available for adoption,” said Laura Rice, Blue Ridge Humane Society communications and events manager. “Once they come into our doors, we’re making sure that they are healthy, ready to go out when they are big enough and strong enough. They have all their vaccinations, they are spayed or neutered or will have that sometime in the near future. So we are providing all that care so that you can take them home ready to go for them to join your family.”

The organization says community help is essential in providing for these animals.

Wag! A Unique Pet Boutique hosted the event Saturday at The 2nd Act – Coffee, Wine & Craft Beer Bar in downtown Hendersonville.

