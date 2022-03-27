Skip to Content
By
Published 6:11 PM

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announces she tested positive for Covid-19 after Biden’s trip to Europe

By Sam Fossum

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after returning from President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe, she said in a statement Sunday evening.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” she said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

