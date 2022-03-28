‘Baskets for the Blue’: Teen raises $3,500 to thank police officers

By Anica Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

GREELEY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Greeley teenager made it her senior project to show appreciation for police officers — and now they are saying thank you. Camille Steen, who attends University High School, created the “Baskets for the Blue” fundraiser and collected #3,500 to buy gifts for Greeley officers and the families of fallen officers.

Steen showed up at police headquarters with gift baskets and snacks sodas and custom coffee mugs.

And, she had even more to give.

“…she also donated approximately $500 to [Concerns of Police Survivors] on behalf of the Greeley Police Department and University High School,” officials with GPD wrote on Facebook. “[Concerns of Police Survivors] a non-profit organization that works to help the families of officers that have been killed in the line of duty.”

“Thank you, Camille! We sincerely appreciate the gifts and the donation to COPS. If you would also like to donate to COPS, please check out their website at concernsofpolicesurvivors.org to learn about some of the great things they do!” officials wrote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.