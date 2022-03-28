Biden administration to offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Biden administration will offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border, according to two sources familiar with the planning, as officials prepare for an influx of migrants.

The plan, which had earlier been a source of tension at the White House, could extend to thousands of migrants encountered at the US southern border.

The decision comes as the Biden administration reassesses a Trump-era pandemic emergency rule that has allowed authorities to turn away migrants arrested at the border for more than two years.

As the pandemic landscape evolves, discussions about terminating that order have picked up speed, sources tell CNN, though it’s also sparked concerns about a potential surge.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release its latest assessment of the authority in the coming days.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

