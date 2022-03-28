Easter Egg Roll at the White House Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

April 18, 2022 – The event is scheduled to take place after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 25-31, 2022 – Members of the public can enter a lottery to obtain free tickets.

Facts

Weather permitting, the White House Easter Egg Roll has been held every Monday after Easter on the South Lawn except during World War I and World War II, when it was held at other locations.

For the egg roll race, kids push the eggs through the grass with spoons.

The event is open for children 13 and younger, and their families.

Timeline

Early 1800s – Dolley Madison organizes an Easter egg roll on the Capitol lawn.

1876 – Congress approves the Turf Protection Act, preventing the grounds of the Capitol from being used “as playgrounds.”

1878 – President Rutherford B. Hayes hosts the first White House Easter Egg Roll.

1953 – President Dwight D. Eisenhower revives the Easter egg roll. It was suspended in 1942 because of World War II and later, a White House renovation.

1969 – First Lady Pat Nixon introduces the White House Easter Bunny for the first time.

1985 – Nancy Reagan personally invites a young girl, Jennifer Ledbetter, to the Easter egg roll after a Reagan aide told her she was unwelcome because she supported Walter Mondale.

2001 – The roll is canceled for the first time since 1984 because of rain.

April 17, 2006 – Gay and lesbian parents involved in the Family Pride Coalition attend to “make a positive statement” about gay families.

2009 – For the first time, an online lottery for tickets is held so that children from around the country have an opportunity to attend.

March 19, 2021 – The White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled for the second time in two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

