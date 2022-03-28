John Eastman ordered to hand over more than 100 pages of Trump communications around January 6 to House committee

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

A federal judge in California has ordered right-wing attorney John Eastman to turn over 101 emails from around January 6, 2021, that he has tried to keep secret from the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

