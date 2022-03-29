Murder trial for mother of unlicensed bail agent pushes forward

The murder trial for Lisa Vargas is moving forward. She's the mother of unlicensed bail agent Fabian Herrera who forced entry into a condo and shot and killed a Palm Springs man last April.

Vargas said she accompanied her son the night of the shooting as "back up," despite not being trained or licensed as a bounty hunter.

At a felony settlement conference in Indio court Tuesday morning, Vargas appeared before a judge in a wheelchair.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for her case on June 17 at 8:30 a.m.

News Channel 3 obtained new body camera video of the April 2021 incident that details the confusion surrounding the incident that ensued.

