Teen boy on skateboard in critical condition after crash in Wahiawa

By Matthew Nuttle

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A teen boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his skateboard in the Wahiawa area, Tuesday morning.

First responders were called out to the crash at the intersection of Kunia Road and Lyman Road.

The victim, who has so far only been identified as a 13-year-old boy, taken by ab ambulance to the emergency room in critical condition with injures to his head and chest.

No other details have been released at this time.

