Family trapped in home, roads blocked, trees down

By KTBS Staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — A family of eight was temporarily trapped in their mobile home near Powhatan after a tree crashed on top of it. Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran said no injuries were reported; however, the rescue had to wait a bit until SWEPCO crews arrived to cut power to a line going to the home before the tree could be removed. The family was trapped for about an hour. Some are staying in the home until they can make arrangements to relocate, Moran said. That’s just one situation Natchitoches deputies and first responders are dealing with. Trees are down “all over the parish,” Moran said. There are also other reports of homes and a church sustaining damage from the passing storms. Some do have structural damage, he said. Deputies are assessing damage to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Rectory in Powhatan. A tree fell into the rear of the structure. Meanwhile, deputies and state highway crews are responding to the reports of downed trees blocking roads and highways in north, south and west Natchitoches Parish. Roads have been or are blocked on state Highway 117 in Bellwood, Highway 484 south of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Highway 479 near Chestnut and Highway 9 near Readhimer and on Franklin Lane south of Natchitoches, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies are trying to assess reports of storm damage to homes in the area but are having a difficult time getting to them because of blocked roads. Some trees are across utility lines. SWEPCO crews are addressing those situations.

The trees were toppled as a line of potent thunderstorms raced through the area. Some parts of the ArkLaTex were under tornado warnings. Deputies say motorists should not travel if it’s not necessary. But if so, then be prepared to take alternate routes for the next couple of hours.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.