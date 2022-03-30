Injured hiker rescued, airlifted from trail on Tuesday

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about an injured hiker on the Puu Maelieli Trail in Kahaluu on Tuesday evening.

A total of five HFD units, staffed with with eighteen personnel, responded to the emergency with the first unit arriving on scene at 7:31 p.m. and immediately proceeded up the trail.

Fire crews say a 29-year-old female hiker injured her foot about a half mile into the trail. HFD personnel met with the injured hiker and her three hiking companions and confirmed her food injury.

Air 1 located the hiker, were she was secured and airlifted to the landing zone at Ahuimanu Elementary School Park. She was then transferred to EMS personnel.

No other injuries were reported.

