McKinney Resident Wins $1 Million Off ‘Instant Millionaire’ Scratch Ticket

By Web Staff

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — A McKinney resident is $1 million richer after claiming a second-tier prize off the scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The ticket was purchased at Kwik Shop, located at 215 E. University Drive in McKinney. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the 36th of 40 second-tier prizes claimed in this game.

In July of 2021, a person in Everman claimed the same prize after purchasing an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket at the QuikTrip convenience store located at 6549 Wichita Street in Forest Hill.

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

