Commission describes strategy to tackle homelessness as ‘devalued, unheard and frustrated’

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis spreads from the sunny beaches of Venice, to the star-studded Hollywood Walk of Fame and to the furthest corners of the county.

“The region is in crisis, but the system serving persons experiencing homelessness is not set up to operate in crisis mode,” a recent report said.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Homeless, which was established by the county last year to conduct a review of the homeless issue, released a report claiming that the current system to tackle homelessness is failing on multiple levels.

“These factors, coupled with a web of sometimes inconsistent and poorly communicated policies and practices, leave LAHSA, service providers, community groups, other cities in the region and other stakeholders feeling devalued, unheard and frustrated,” the report added.

The failures of the current system have frustrated many from Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and many other organizations whose mission is to address the crisis in both the city and county.

“This report didn’t really surprise me — but it thrilled me,” said Reverend Andy Bales.

Bales runs the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row and strongly believes that a new strategy to tackle this ongoing crisis.

“I believe this report will cause our county supervisor to take back some of the money that’s been mismanaged or wrongly spent and move it towards options for recovery,” said Bales. “Options for immediate recovery, shared housing — creation of recovery communities.”

The Blue Ribbon Commission’s report recommends the country create a central entity “with responsible charge, accountability and authority over homelessness.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion creating the commission, hailed the panel’s work and agreed that the current system is failing.

