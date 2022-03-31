Lamborghini owner who was victim of attempted follow-home robbery downtown speaks out

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A Lamborghini owner who was the victim of an attempted follow-home robbery that was caught on camera is offering what’s believed to be the first of its kind cryptocurrency reward, in hopes of sending a message that this behavior cannot be tolerated.

The incident took place on March 6, outside a luxury high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

“I mean, right now you could’ve been speaking to a family member about my funeral,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBSLA in an exclusive interview.

There is no doubt in the man’s mind that he could have been killed during the attempted robbery. He said video of the attack shows the most terrifying night of his life, as he fought with the two men, one of whom had a gun.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department believe the victim was followed home from dinner at an upscale restaurant when he was jumped outside the doors to his apartment building, not far from his Lamborghini.

“And at that point, they were just like run the car keys and the watch and I think at that point I just went blank. I’m looking in the individual’s eyes that stepped up to me and I realize this person has a killer mindset,” the man told CBSLA.

The video, released by LAPD, shows two cars that seem to be together, with one suspect from each car getting out to approach the victim and one point, pistol-whipping him, though he battled back.

In the end, the suspects were not able to rob the man of any property, but they did leave him shaken and angry.

“I don’t create trouble for anybody. I work hard for everything. So, for somebody to feel like they could just violate, it’s not right and it’s not fair,” he said. “The way I was brought up, you know, you work hard for everything. I’ve never been a part of anything so chaotic in my whole life.”

According to the victim, the would-be thieves missed an opportunity because his success is rooted in helping people get rich through his work with the crypto currency Pablo Token.

“Showing people how to reach financial freedom in different ways. We create jobs. You know, anybody could come up and say, ‘Hey, look, how’d you attain this, how could we be a part of it,’ and we’re always open to help,” he said.

Now, Pablo Token is offering 20,000 in crypto for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, and hopes to send a message to those who choose to do wrong.

“You did all that to leave me empty handed and look like a real fool.”

The victim kept his million dollar car and his watch, also worth a million dollars, which is good news, but the attempted robbers took his sense of peace. In fact, he said he has not been back to the entrance where it happened until today, to meet with CBSLA. That’s the level of trauma he said he’s experiencing.

