UConn to play South Carolina in NCAA women’s basketball championship game

UConn will play South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game after defeating the defending national champion Stanford on Friday night in the Final Four.

The victory gives Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma a shot at his 12th title.

