‘He was grooming them’: Teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

By Nathan Vickers and Nick Sloan

CALDWELL COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Missouri teacher with the Braymer School District is facing a long list of charges, including sexual abuse, statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student.

According to court documents, the sexual misconduct took place between July of 2021 and this month.

Zachary W. Douglas, currently 29 years old, is accused of sending nude pictures and videos of himself to two young girls.

In a separate case, Douglas is accused of having sexual contact with a student on a school bus and in his office.

News about the charges traveled fast in Braymer.

“I heard it and was just like wow,” said Roper Davison

Davison graduated from Brayer last year and knew Douglas as a teacher and a coach.

Court records state that he admitted to sending more than 40 nude and pornographic photos and videos to at least two students. Documents also state he solicited pictures and attempted to solicit sex.

“He was grooming them,” said former student Alyssa Leamer. “He was older than them. He knew what he was doing. He shouldn’t have put them in that position.”

The Braymer School District issued this statement on Friday:

“The safety and welfare of our students is always our top priority. Braymer School District takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies and work to fully cooperate with state agencies and law enforcement.”

