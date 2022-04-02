Man apparently sets fire to home, sends text messages with photos to victims

By Albany Herald Staff

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Albany police are searching for a man who apparently set fire in a dwelling that he had broken into and sent text messages, with photos, of his destruction.

Albany Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress on the 600 Block of W. Society Ave. on Wednesday, according to an APD news release. When officers arrived on the scene, they reported a broken window at the residence and also the smell of smoke.

Jakobe Andrews, 19, reportedly sent text messages to the victims of the address and included pictures of a fire to the blinds. His messages told the victims what he was doing. Andrews destroyed the property and threatened one of the victims. He reportedly has made threats to the victims in the past.

Andrews is possibly driving a Hyundai vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has any credible information on the whereabouts of Andrews is encourage to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.

