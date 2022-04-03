Taylor Hawkins honored in video tribute at the Grammys

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honored during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced a video montage of Hawkins performing, while the band’s song “My Hero” played. The video led to the In Memoriam segment, performed by Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at the Grammys but following Hawkins’ death just over a week ago, the group canceled their appearance and upcoming tour.

Hawkins died shortly before Foo Fighters were to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” Foo Fighters said in a statement at the time.

The Foo Fighters won three Grammy Awards earlier in the evening, best rock performance, best rock album and best rock song.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.