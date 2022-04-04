Police: 76-year-old woman suffers broken hip in violent robbery

By Natalie Duddridge

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on video violently robbing a 76-year-old woman in the Bronx.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with the woman’s son, who said she had hip surgery and will be recovering in the hospital for a while. He said his mother was on her way home from an evening out dancing when she noticed the group following her.

Surveillance video shows them surround the woman at her apartment door near Roberts and Hobart avenues just after midnight Sunday in Pelham Bay. She tries to hold the door closed, but the suspects get into the lobby.

Police said they grabbed her purse, pulled her hair and swung her around, causing her to fall and break her hip.

Investigators said the suspects got away with cash and her debit card.

Her son told Duddridge she lives alone, and he’s just thankful residents in the building were able to help her.

“My mother has lived here for 50, 52 years, and the building knows her. She was lucky some neighbors were coming out right afterwards,” he said. “It’s the worst thing that can happen to somebody her age, you know, breaking your hip — never mind everything else about being assaulted.”

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.