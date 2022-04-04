Valley school districts prepare to distribute Covid tests ahead of spring break

The state of California is stockpiling millions of Covid tests and distributing them for students and school staff heading to spring break.

Spring break for valley districts is coming up this month and tens of thousands of tests have already been deployed to schools locally.

"We're preparing to have our care rooms be fully stocked over the spring break holiday so that when the students come back, we're ready to go," said Laura Dyson, director of health services at Palm Springs Unified School District.

