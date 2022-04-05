12-year-old boy identified in fatal crash

By Emily Holwick

TOPEKA, Kansas (KMBC) — Police have identified a young Olathe boy that died in a crash near Topeka over the weekend.

The boy has been identified as Landon S. Turner, 12, of Olathe. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Dalton V. Turner, 19, of Berryton.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road.

Officials say a car lost control, went into a ditch and hit a culvert before rolling multiple times.

A family member confirmed with KMBC 9 that 12-year-old Landon Turner of Olathe was killed in the crash. He was in the front passenger seat and was ejected.

The 19-year-old driver, who family members say was Turner’s brother, also has serious injuries. He’s still in the hospital.

The fatality accident is still under investigation.

