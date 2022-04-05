Body found in homemade casket and dumped at cemetery

By FOX 12 Staff

HARRISBURG, Oregon (KPTV) — A dead body placed in a make-shift casket and dumped at a Harrisburg cemetery remains unidentified, according to the Linn County Sherriff. Detectives with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are now asking for help identifying the body.

Deputies first received reports of a mysterious wooden box in the 24000 block of Powerline Road near Harrisburg on March 31. The wooden box, described as similar in shape and size to a casket, was found above ground at the rural cemetery.

Responding deputies located the box placed behind a tree. Upon opening the box, a dead male was found inside with no apparent signs of trauma to the body.

Speaking with the cemetery’s Board of Directors, investigators learned no burials were planned nor was the director explain why a casket had been left.

The unidentified male is described by LCSO as a white adult between 30 to 60 years old, 5′10″ tall, weighing 350 pounds, brown and gray hair, wearing size 10.5 shoes and has a healed surgery scar on his lower back.

Linn County detectives are working in partnership with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and cause of death of the found body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO Detective Division (541) 967-3950.

