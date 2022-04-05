Hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers

By KABC Staff

PERRIS, California (KABC) — A dramatic video shows a group’s hot air balloon adventure in Perris as it turns into a nightmare.

The trip went south when the winds kicked up. One of the passengers begins recording video of the incident as the winds send the balloon and basket hurtling to the ground.

The basket drags across the dirt. The guide yells for everyone to hang on.

Somehow, they did. Miraculously, no one was injured.

