Musician uses social media to track down stolen family heirloom

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hawaiian musician is thanking the community, and a social media tip for helping her find a valuable instrument that was stolen in Waikiki.

Krystal Mokuahi of music group Ke’olu said her bass was stolen from her car sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at the Waikiki Banyan Hotel.

Mokuahi said the five-string bass holds special meaning to her family, as it was passed down from her grandfather, to her father, to her.

“It means so much because it’s such a priceless item within our family,” Mokuahi explained. ‘It holds so much stories, and so much mana within it.”

After realizing it was gone, Mokuahi put out a post on social media.

She said the response was overwhelming.

“It started circling and everyone started reposting it,” she explained. “It was amazing how much eyes was able to see it and how much people was helping me and trying to get the word out.”

Mokuahi said she received an anonymous message from someone who believed they spotted the bass near a Makiki apartment.

With the help of police, she was able to recover the special instrument.

“They opened up the unit and it was indeed in there. They allowed me to come down and pick it up,” she said. “I got to identify it and had pictures showing that this is mine, and I was able to bring it back home this morning.”

Mokuahi said whoever lived at the apartment had moved out the day before, but regardless, she’s happy they left the bass behind.

She said her main take away from all of this is not to leave valuables inside your car, and thanks the community for all of their support.

