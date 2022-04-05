New climate change reports detail impacts across California

An advisory group to California policymakers is warning that climate change is a growing challenge for the state that is requiring increasing amounts of attention and resources.

California's Legislative Analyst's Office published six reports Tuesday "intended to help policymakers think about how climate change will impact various sectors and, consequently, what key corresponding policy and fiscal issues the Legislature will face in the coming years."

The reports show how experts say climate change will impact specific sectors, including health, housing, education, transportation, and workers/employees.

“Addressing the widespread impacts of climate change represents a significant challenge for the state, and one that will increasingly occupy the Legislature’s agenda in the coming years,” the office wrote. “For example, in 2021, California experienced its hottest average summer temperatures, its second largest wildfire and its third driest year on record.”

