Indio releases list of road closures/delays for music festival weekends

Music festival season in the Coachella Valley is almost here. That means a lot of people will be in the desert and it also means a lot of road closures.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 16 and 17 and April 22, 23 and 24. The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is held on April 29, 30, and May 1.

The city of Indio released its festival traffic plan and information ahead of both festivals.

From Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17, Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24, and Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1, the following roadways will be primary access routes for the festivals.

Expect significant impact to traffic at the following locations:

Jefferson Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson

Highway 111 at Jefferson Street

Highway 111 at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson

I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe

I-10 exit eastbound at Washington

On each Friday of the festivals, through each Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

Expect the following delays:

Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe Street will experience intermittent closures and delays before the festivals. Additionally, full closures will occur Friday through Sunday, April 15 th – 17 th , 22 nd – 24 th and April 29 th – May 1 st . The street will reopen to normal traffic patterns on May 6 th .



On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 will be busy with over 40,000 campers leaving the area.

Consider the following alternate routes:

North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway

East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Avenue 54

Uber Location:

Avenue 49 and Monroe Street on the southwest corner

Friends & Family/ Taxi Drop Off & Pick Up:

Avenue 52 and Madison Street on the northeast corner

No pedestrian or pedestrian festival access:

· Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

· Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52

Pedestrian access IS available at the corner of Avenue 49 & Monroe Street, at the corner of Avenue 52 & Madison Street, and at Avenue 52 & Monroe Street.

Additional notes:

Golf carts are not permitted on any of the above-listed streets.

Approximately 40,000 guests will shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions.

Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday of the festivals, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.

For concert logistics questions or problems, please call 760-391-4112 or email to concertinfo@indio.org.

