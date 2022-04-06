No charges will be filed in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, killed during no-knock warrant service

By Omar Jimenez and Brad Parks, CNN

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that they are declining to file criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke.

Police shot and killed Locke February 2 in a Minneapolis apartment while they executed a warrant in which he wasn’t named, and that didn’t require police to knock and give any occupant a chance to open the door.

CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Locke’s family for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

