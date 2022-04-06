Rep. Raul Ruiz grills big oil CEOs at Congressional hearing

Oil executives appeared before a House Committee on Wednesday for the second time in six months facing tough questions about gas prices.

House Democrats, including local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, criticized the executives, blaming the industry for skyrocketing oil and gas prices.

"In my district last week I saw prices between $5.49 and $6.40 a gallon. These prices are outrageous. And my constituents are struggling at the pump and struggling to make ends meet," Ruiz said.

You can watch Raul Ruiz's Full Remarks Below:

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.16.

Oil executives testified they have no control over the markets.

"We do not control the market price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel, and we have no tolerance for price gouging," Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron.

Lawmakers are putting the spotlight on oil industry profits, which are at nearly $77 billion for the six companies that testified.

Last year, Exxon and Chevron reported their most profitable year since 2014. Oil executives credit post-pandemic demand for the boost.