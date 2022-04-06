Sean Penn to Sean Hannity: ‘When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing’

By Marianne Garvey

Sean Penn appeared on both Fox News and MSNBC Tuesday night to advocate in support of Ukraine.

In February, the actor was in Ukraine shooting a documentary for Vice about the Russian invasion of the country. He has since traveled between Ukraine and Poland.

Penn revealed how he had first been in touch with Sean Hannity, and how he landed on his show.

“I made the first phone call to you,” Hannity said. “Do you remember what you first said to me?”

Penn responded: “I said ‘I don’t trust you. But we have to get on with life.’ We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans.”

The two managed to stay on level ground, with Penn talking about meeting President Zelensky. “In him, I saw something I’d never seen before,” Penn said.

On MSNBC, Penn appeared on “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell,” where he also praised the people of Ukraine.

