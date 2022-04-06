US to announce sanctions on Putin’s adult children



By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The US is expected to announce it is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children when it rolls out a new sanctions package on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the package.

Putin has acknowledged two adult daughters.

The Biden administration is also eying an expansion of sanctions on Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, another large lender, the official said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

