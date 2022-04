By Tierney Sneed, CNN

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday revived President Joe Biden‘s vaccine mandate for federal executive branch employees, lifting a district court’s January injunction that had halted the requirement and ordering the lower court to dismiss the case.

