Arrest made following threat to Bristol Central High School

By Rob Polansky

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) — School district leaders in Bristol said they were aware of a threat that’s been circulating on social media.

Police reported on Thursday morning that a juvenile suspect was arrested in the case.

The suspect was transported to the police station.

Bristol Public Schools posted an online message to the school community on Thursday morning to alert parents.

The district said it was made aware of the circulating social media threat. It revealed that it was directed toward the staff and students of Bristol Central High School.

“The Bristol Police Department is investigating this threat,” it said in the post. “There will be an enhanced police presence on campus until further notice.”

They expanded their presence to all Bristol schools “until further notice” later Thursday morning.

Police said in a news release that the threat was specific to Thursday, April 7 or Friday, April 8.

The district said that anyone with information or concerns should immediately contact building administration or Bristol police.

