Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is ‘not the guy for me’

It sounds like Khloe Kardashian has finally had enough.

After years of cheating scandals and other drama, Kardashian has spoken out about the state of her often-tumultuous relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

She talked to Robin Roberts for an ABC special about her family which aired Wednesday night.

“With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time,” Kardashian said of Thompson, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter, True.

But Kardashian learned Thompson had been unfaithful to her just days prior to her giving birth, something that was documented on her family’s TV series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” Kardashian told Roberts. “So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

There was later an allegation that Thompson had a tryst with family friend Jordyn Woods. And in January, the Chicago Bulls player apologized publicly to Kardashian after he confirmed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Thompson and Kardashian reportedly split last summer.

Kardashian told Roberts in their interview, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

She isn’t the only member of the famous family who spoke to Roberts about her love life.

Sister Kim Kardashian discussed her ongoing divorce with the father of her four children, Kanye West, and said he will always be family despite their recent high-profile differences that he has shared on social media.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” she said. “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”

Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she and her fiancé Travis Barker (the couple recently had a non-legal wedding ceremony in Vegas) developed beyond being just good friends, calling it “funny.”

“When we think about ‘This is us, can you believe it?'” she told Roberts. “‘We’re Kourtney and Travis who are friends.’ I felt like deep down if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it physical, it would be over.”

The family’s new docuseries, “The Kardashians,” starts airing on Hulu April 14.

