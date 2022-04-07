Leaders urge public participation in Salton Sea lithium extraction plans

Leaders and community members from the Coachella Valley were holding a press conference Thursday with a call to the public to partake in planning surrounding lithium extraction at the Salton Sea.

The message came after multi-day summit at UCR Palm Desert at which 200 researchers, officials, and representatives of environmental, tribal and community groups met to discuss issues facing the Salton Sea, including toxic dust that's being revealed after water evaporates.

The group mulled the Salton Sea's current state and plans for its restoration – including community concerns on lithium extraction.

