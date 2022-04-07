Tesla to mark opening of new Texas Gigafactory with ‘Cyber Rodeo’

By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Tesla is holding a party Thursday night to mark the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas.

Tesla’s new factory will initially produce the Model Y SUV and, at some point, the Cybertruck, which has been delayed since being first revealed in 2019. The Texas factory, Tesla’s fourth assembly plant globally, is being unveiled just weeks after the company marked the opening of its plant near Berlin, Germany. The new factory will help Tesla increase its production to try and meet the expectations of increased sales that come with being the world’s most valuable automaker.

Tesla picked Austin over Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2020 as it selected a site for its second US factory, following a heated battle between states to win the company’s business. The company has also said it will move its headquarters to Austin after clashing with California officials.

The event’s name, “Cyber Rodeo,” has spurred speculation that there could be an update about the Cybertruck.

Tesla originally said that the Cybertruck would start at $39,900 and be produced in late 2021. A triple motor all-wheel drive version was said to cost as little as $69,900. But Tesla removed pricing, trims and specifications of the vehicle from its website last year, and CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year that the automaker would not deliver the Cybertruck in 2022.

Tesla has said, according to public records, that the Austin event could hold as many as 15,000 people. One local school district is letting students out early Thursday to account for anticipated traffic. Tesla has said the event is invite only, but Musk said access won’t be “super strict.”

Tesla fans have described road tripping to the event from places as far away as California and Rhode Island.

Sofiaan Fraval, a Tesla enthusiast based in San Luis Obispo, California, left his home two days ago at 4:20 p.m. — a popular number in Tesla culture — to begin a 30-hour trip to Austin.

“I always want to see what the latest and greatest is,” Fraval said in an interview with CNN Business. “It’s a mystery, we don’t know all of the details of the event. But we want to be there to hear it first from the source.”

Musk said he will speak at about 9 p.m., presumably Central time. Tesla has said some of the event will be livestreamed.

Photos on social media have shown a Texas theme, complete with a massive cowboy hat and Model Ys arranged in the style of the state flag.

Musk has already had a busy week, having announced he’s purchased 9.1% of Twitter and joined its board of directors.

