9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire, 2 critical

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City firefighters rescued 15 people from an apartment fire early Friday morning, including nine children. Several people were seriously injured, though.

Crews responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call of a fire at an east-side three-story apartment building on East 42nd Street east of Pittman Road. Firefighters immediately started pulling people from the active fire scene, including several people from a second-story balcony, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The fire department said that among those rescued were around nine children and six adults. Two children were critically injured, while five adults were seriously injured. A total of 15 people were hospitalized with ailments ranging from smoke inhalation to serious burns, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting those who were displaced. It’s not clear yet how many people lost their homes.

