Breathtaking prints by National Geographic photographers on sale in aid of Ukraine

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

Emperor penguins releasing millions of micro-bubbles from their feathers, children’s dresses hanging on a laundry line on a porch in Puerto Rico, and students standing among fountains in Kyiv are all works by National Geographic photographers that are on sale to support Ukraine.

The flash print sale, which will run until April 20, has been organized by Vital Impacts, a nonprofit organization that supports local groups that protect human and wildlife habitats.

Vital Impacts has partnered with National Geographic photographers to sell their work, with 100% of profits going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization currently working in Ukraine to provide medical aid to people affected by the war.

Vital Impacts said its most recent sale for conservation initiatives raised $620,000. Organizers hope this one will exceed $1 million.

“We can all watch the horrors of the world from afar and feel so helpless but this is a way to support humanitarian efforts and have a unique opportunity to purchase some of the most memorable fine art prints from the world’s leading photographers,” photographer Ami Vitale, a co-founder of Vital Impacts, told CNN.

“The hope is that this work will inspire everyone who sees it to work for a world of peace and compassion.”

The collection includes breathtaking underwater images, as well as incredible landscape shots and intimate human moments caught on camera.

There is also a mix of “quirky, intellectual” images and “achingly beautiful” historical moments, Vitale added.

“There is something for everyone,” Vitale said, “and our hope is that these prints will inspire people to believe in and work toward a better world.”

Prints are available to buy on the Vital Impacts website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.