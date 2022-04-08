Dog in need of medication stolen from couple’s car

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The race is on to find a French bulldog that was stolen in downtown Portland.

Alanna Ireland adopted Luna just a few months ago and they quickly fell in love.

“She’s the highlight of our life, she’s a comedian,” Ireland said.

Wednesday, their worst nightmare happened. Ireland’s partner, Wes, was picking up lunch and Luna was stolen from their car downtown in a matter of minutes.

“He was at the Franky’s sandwich place which is very close by for just about five minutes,” she said. “Most people have left their dog in a vehicle. The window was definitely cracked.”

To make matters worse, Luna needs to take medication every day for her autoimmune disorder, so they’re eager to get her back and make sure she’s taken care of.

“She will pass away if she doesn’t get her medication,” she said.

Ireland is from Seattle and doesn’t want to leave Portland before they get their dog back.

“She’s brown, a chocolate Frenchie with little cute Easter egg speckles on her legs,” Ireland said. “She snorts like a pig, she’s a sweetheart. If you can find the kindness in your heart to just please give her back to her pack, because she’s everything and she will die.”

If you spot Luna, Ireland asked you bring her to Multnomah County Animal Control.

