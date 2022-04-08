Rachel Balkovec cheered in debut managing Yankees affiliate

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec signed some autographs, drew a nice ovation when she as introduced and posed for a picture at home plate. Then it was time to get to work. The manager of a New York Yankees minor league team had a game to run. The 34-year-old Balkovec became the first woman to manage an affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she guided the Class A Tampa Tarpons against the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League on Friday night. The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January. She was a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico.