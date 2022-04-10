World War II veteran honored with medals in Olathe

By Carolina Cruz, Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A World War 2 veteran received some deserved and overdue recognition on Saturday afternoon in Olathe.

U.S. Navy Veteran William Bledsoe was part of the Merchant Marines during the Second World War.

“The Merchant Marines had a higher fatality rate, than any other service in World War 2,” said Commander John Courtright.

After risking his life every day during the war, Bledsoe went on to marry Ina, his wife of 75 years.

He received medals for serving in the American theater of operations, for serving in Asiatic Pacific theater of operations and the the World War Two victory medal.

“It means a lot because when they go in and serve, they never know what’s going to happen,” Ina Bledsoe said.

The Bledsoe’s will display the medals in their living room.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.